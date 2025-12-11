The rise of ‘Johnny Football’: A look back on Tivy alum’s ascent to the Heisman

SAN ANTONIO – It seems like just yesterday that Johnny Manziel was suiting up for Kerrville Tivy High School, impressing everyone who saw him play.

The nation got to see Johnny Football when he took his talent to the next level when he put on the Maroon and White for Texas A&M, becoming the first freshman in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy.

KSAT 12 Sports took some time this week to reminisce about the journey of Johnny Football, from South Texas football legend all the way to New York’s Times Square.