The rise of ‘Johnny Football’: A look back on Tivy alum’s ascent to the Heisman KSAT 12 Sports reminisces about the journey of Johnny Manziel, 13 years after he became the first freshman to take the trophy SAN ANTONIO – It seems like just yesterday that Johnny Manziel was suiting up for Kerrville Tivy High School, impressing everyone who saw him play.
The nation got to see Johnny Football when he took his talent to the next level when he put on the Maroon and White for Texas A&M, becoming the first freshman in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy.
KSAT 12 Sports took some time this week to reminisce about the journey of Johnny Football, from South Texas football legend all the way to New York’s Times Square.
About the Authors Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
