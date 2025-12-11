Victor Wembanyama could return from injury to join Spurs’ NBA Cup chase this weekend, coach says

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, talks with teamamte forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in San Antonio, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LOS ANGELES – Victor Wembanyama could rejoin the San Antonio Spurs this weekend in their NBA Cup chase.

After the Spurs beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-119 on Wednesday night to secure a Cup semifinal game against Oklahoma City, coach Mitch Johnson indicated his superstar center might be ready to return from his four-week injury absence.

“Very much so,” Johnson said. “He had a really good day today. He had a very intense day this morning, and we’ll have to see how he responds or reacts (Thursday).”

Johnson said Wembanyama went through a vigorous workout at the Spurs’ morning shootaround in Los Angeles. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman worked out on the court again during pregame warmups at the Lakers’ downtown arena with no extra protection on his strained left calf, which has kept him out for 12 straight games since Nov. 14.

Wembanyama averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 blocks in 12 games before getting shut down by injury. He has eased his way back into on-court activity, also doing pregame work before the Spurs’ win at New Orleans on Monday.

That extra work might be over soon, and just in time for San Antonio’s hopes of Cup contention: The Spurs face the defending NBA champion Thunder on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The winner is in the Cup title game on Tuesday.

The Spurs are an impressive 9-3 without Wembanyama, looking very much like a burgeoning powerhouse with a talent-rich roster following six consecutive non-playoff seasons.

“I think Victor would tell you we have a deep team, and we rely upon playing together as a team,” Johnson said. “He may be the biggest puzzle piece, but he needs everybody else to complete the puzzle.”

Stephon Castle, last season’s Rookie of the Year, had 30 points and 10 rebounds in Los Angeles while leading the Spurs to a solid win over Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

Eight Spurs scored at least eight points, with De’Aaron Fox getting 20. Keldon Johnson added 17, while Harrison Barnes and Julian Champagnie had 16 apiece as San Antonio stayed comfortably ahead.

“I felt like we came together and clamped down when we needed it most,” Castle said. “Just knowing the stakes of the game ... I feel like we did the little things more tonight than any other game.”

