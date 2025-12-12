Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama set to return for NBA Cup semifinals vs. Thunder after 12-game absence San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, reacts to a play during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, center, talks with teammate forward Carter Bryant (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots before an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, reacts to a play during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
LAS VEGAS – Victor Wembanyama is planning to play in the NBA Cup semifinals, when he and the San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.
The Spurs' star center has missed his team's last 12 games with a strained left calf. He's listed as probable for the game against the Thunder.
Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points and 12.9 rebounds this season for the Spurs, who are off to a 17-7 start — having gone 8-4 with Wembanyama and 9-3 without him.
The Thunder are 24-1, tying the best record through 25 games in NBA history. Orlando and New York are playing in the other NBA Cup semifinal at Las Vegas on Saturday.
___
AP NBA:
https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail ▶ 0:31 Skydiver dangles at 15,000 feet after parachute catches on plane's tail San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe ▶ 1:01 San Antonio Catholic faithful embark on traditional journey honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says ▶ 0:46 2 dead in shooting at Stone Oak apartment complex, SAPD says 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus ▶ 2:11 SAPOA will not move forward on a ‘no confidence’ vote against SAPD Chief William McManus From San Antonio to Jamaica: North Side restaurant ships donations for Hurricane Melissa relief ▶ 1:35 From San Antonio to Jamaica: North Side restaurant ships donations for Hurricane Melissa relief Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market ▶ 1:09 Realtor emphasizes strategic pricing in San Antonio’s cooling real estate market US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows ▶ 1:36 US credit card debt rising slower before Christmas this year compared to 2024, Fed data shows Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements ▶ 0:37 Roosevelt Avenue’s deadly reputation pushes community plea for immediate safety improvements Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ▶ 0:59 Culebra Road ranks among San Antonio’s most dangerous traffic corridors, data shows ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney ▶ 1:04 ‘I was devastated’: Woman who lost everything in apartment fire retains attorney San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move ▶ 1:01 San Antonio council members express skepticism, caution while discussing possible elections move 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 ▶ 1:06 🔥 San Antonio, meet your new obsession. 🔥 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 ▶ 2:01 FIRST. EVER. NATIONALS. 🙌 Coca Cola's Classic Christmas takes over Toyota Field in San Antonio ▶ 0:40 Coca Cola's Classic Christmas takes over Toyota Field in San Antonio Consumer Reports: Instacart’s AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill ▶ 1:09 Consumer Reports: Instacart’s AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month ▶ 0:36 Harvey E. Najim partners with SA Food Bank for 3 mega food distributions this month Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case ▶ 1:01 Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case San Antonio family brings single‑origin coffee From El Salvador to local cups ▶ 1:43 San Antonio family brings single‑origin coffee From El Salvador to local cups Victim of west Bexar County porch pirate warns others to protect holiday packages ▶ 0:57 Victim of west Bexar County porch pirate warns others to protect holiday packages 🥐 NEW! 🥐 ✨ Downtown San Antonio — get ready to meet your new obsession! ▶ 1:26 🥐 NEW! 🥐 ✨ Downtown San Antonio — get ready to meet your new obsession! Plane crashes into car on Florida highway ▶ 0:35 Plane crashes into car on Florida highway Missing dog returned home after 5 years ▶ 1:01 Missing dog returned home after 5 years Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital ▶ 1:57 Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. ▶ 0:50 Meet the candidates for the Texas Senate race. Previous photo Next photo