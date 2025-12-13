Mohamed Salah comes on as early sub for Liverpool against Brighton after recall

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL – Mohamed Salah received a rapturous welcome from Liverpool fans after coming on as a first-half substitute against Brighton on Saturday, having returned to the squad following talks with manager Arne Slot after his explosive outburst last weekend.

The Egypt forward entered in the 26th minute, following an injury to Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, to the backdrop of the home support chanting his song. There was a big roar when Salah's name was read out.

Salah told reporters last weekend that his relationship with Slot had broken down after being dropped for three straight games and that he felt like “someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

He was then left at home when Liverpool traveled to Inter Milan for a Champions League match on Tuesday, with Slot saying he did not know if Salah would play again for the club.

However, a few days later, Salah was back in the squad for the Brighton game after he held conversations with Slot on Friday.

Salah was an unused substitute for the 3-3 draw with Leeds last Saturday, after which he opened up on his frustrations. Before that, he'd been an unused sub in a win at West Ham and came on at halftime of a home draw against Sunderland.

Salah is Liverpool's biggest star and also the club’s record scorer in the Premier League. He has four league goals in 13 appearances this season.

He is due to head off to the Africa Cup of Nations next week and said last week he did not know what would happen while he was away.

