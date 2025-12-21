Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has dislocated ankle and broken leg

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) is carted off the field with an injury against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND – Browns running back Quinshon Judkins will undergo surgery after suffering a dislocated right ankle and broken fibula during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The rookie had his right leg put in an air cast and was carted off with the season-ending injury with 1:57 remaining in the first half.

“Q's been incredible, so I'm disappointed for him,” coach Kevin Stefanski said after the 23-20 loss that left the Browns 3-12 on the season. “He's disappointed, but he's not somebody that I worry about. He'll bounce back.”

The rookie running back suffered the injury after catching a swing pass from Shedeur Sanders on second-and-6 at the Browns 44.

Judkins was quickly hit low at the 38 by Bills linebacker Matt Milano for a 6-yard loss. Judkins rolled over in pain and was pounding his hands on his helmet and the ground.

Officials originally ruled that Judkins had fumbled the ball and Buffalo linebacker Terrel Bernard ran it back for a touchdown, but replay reversed it to Judkins being down by contact.

“Yeah, well, it really hurt that Quinshon went down. Me and Quinshon was in the room talking yesterday till like 11-11:30, just like about life, just about everything," Sanders said. "It was definitely sad because I’m like, backside, I can’t throw this slant. They’re covering it, you know, they ain’t like, I can’t throw this slant. He’s heavy inside. So, yeah, so that was my only option, you know, that was my option with throwing it.

"So I feel bad because I threw it, you know? But, yeah, truthfully, yeah, it hurts. It hurts.”

Judkins, a second-round pick out of Ohio State, came in leading NFL rookies in rushing and tied for first with seven touchdowns runs. He had eight carries for 22 yards and five receptions for 29 yards before being injured.

Judkins finishes with 827 yards rushing, fifth-most by a rookie in franchise history. He missed all of the preseason after he was accused of domestic violence in Florida in July. Prosecutors declined to pursue a case against him following a state attorney’s office investigation that found inconsistencies in the accuser’s story.

He didn't report to the Browns until after the first game against Cincinnati on Sept. 7.

“He loves football, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he was back for the start of next season. He’ll attack this the best he can," offensive guard Joel Bitonio said.

The Browns are on track to become the second team in NFL history to have rookies lead the team in pass attempts (Dillon Gabriel), carries (Judkins) and receptions (Fannin).

“Very difficult to see. He plays a key role in our offense. Q, he’s a dog, so I know he’s going to battle through it," said Fannin, who scored both Browns' touchdowns.

Sanders came out in the second quarter for one play with what looked like a bloody pinkie on his right throwing hand. He played with a bandage on his finger the rest of the game.

“At that point, like, I just had to accept fate," he said. “I just accepted, like, OK, this what it is. I can’t think about it. I can’t complain about it."

