Sports

Harlan sprinter Tate Taylor speaks 1-on-1 with KSAT Sports Now after inking NLI with Texas Tech

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Tate Taylor, the Harlan High School standout who became the fastest high school 100-meter runner in U.S. history, signed his national letter of intent with Texas Tech this week.

The senior phenom ran a wind-legal 9.92 seconds in the 100 at the 2025 UIL Class 6A State Championships, breaking the previous national high school record.

He also clocked a Texas state-record 20.14 in the 200 and holds the national indoor 200 record (20.46).

Named the 2025 Gatorade National Track and Field Player of the Year, Taylor opted out of UIL competition his senior season to focus on national meets.

He now heads to Lubbock to join the Red Raiders’ sprint program.

At his signing ceremony, Taylor expressed excitement went 1-on-1 with the KSAT 12 Sports team. Click the video player above for the full interview.

