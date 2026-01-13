Scholar Athlete of the Week: Blaise Moberg, San Antonio Christian School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Blaise Moberg of San Antonio Christian School.
Moberg is a four-year member of the varsity football team, a three-year member of the varsity soccer team and a member of the varsity basketball team.
He was named first-team all-district as a senior in football. He’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Moberg performs community service through Costa Rica mission trips.
He also maintains a 4.59 grade point average and is ranked in the top 10% of his class. He plans to study biology at the University of Texas at San Antonio and enter medical school.
