Norwegian skier McGrath wins Wengen slalom ahead of good friend Pinheiro Braathen

WENGEN – Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath won the Wengen World Cup slalom Sunday for a second consecutive year and added to his status as a favorite for next month's Olympics.

The United States-born McGrath added to his first-run advantage and finished 0.47 seconds ahead of good friend Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, the Norwegian-born skier now competing for Brazil, and 0.81 ahead of teammate Henrik Kristoffersen.

Recommended Videos

It was McGrath's fifth career win and 19th podium on the World Cup circuit. He also took silver in slalom at last season’s world championships. It was his second win of the season after a slalom victory in Alta Badia, Italy, last month.

Two more slaloms remain before the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics open on Feb. 6, with the men competing in Bormio.

McGrath’s father Felix competed for the U.S. at the 1988 Calgary Olympics in slalom and giant slalom. His mother is Norwegian and competed in cross-country skiing for the University of Vermont.

McGrath was careful on the opening gates during both runs and then accelerated on the steepest section of the Männlichen course to open up his advantage. In the finish area after both runs, he kicked off his ski and caught it like retired Swiss great Didier Cuche used to do.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics