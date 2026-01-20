Wembanyama celebrates being named an All-Star starter with victory over Jazz to remain No. 2 in West

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives around Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama celebrated becoming the first French player named as an NBA All-Star Game starter before turning to more pressing matters — a regular-season game in January.

Wembanyama had a season-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 123-110 on Monday.

Recommended Videos

For Wembanyama, his 17th double-double in 29 games this season has more to do with snapping a six-season playoff drought than proving he deserves an All-Star start.

“No, not at all,” Wembanyama said. “Not at all. I got many more responsibilities with my team. So, I was not thinking about that.”

The Spurs (30-13) won their third straight to remain second in the Western Conference, 5 1/2 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wembanyama learned three hours before the afternoon tipoff that he will make his second All-Star appearance and first start.

Wembanyama, fellow Spurs star Tony Parker, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert and Chicago’s Joakim Noah are the only Frenchmen to play in the All-Star Game. With a record 20 players from France on NBA rosters this season, the 22-year-old from Le Chesnay becomes the first to receive an All-Star start.

“I was glad. I was happy,” Wembanyama said. “I wasn’t sure my name was going to be up there, so it’s great, man. I mean, it’s just another step. I was really happy to learn that I’m the first French guy to get that. So, I’m proud of this.”

He is also the seventh player in Spurs franchise history to start in the All-Star Game and first since Kawhi Leonard in 2017.

Wembanyama joins Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Luka Doncic as starters from the West. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey, New York’s Jalen Brunson, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected in the East.

“The work that Victor put in this summer was different than anything I’ve really seen,” Spurs forward Harrison Barnes said. ”He has a desire to be the best. I think these type of things, they’re accomplishments, they’re credibilty in the right direction, but I know he has higher aspirations than that. This is something that is on the checklist for him, but he wants to get more. I think it’s great that as a team we’ve been able to have the team success to put him in that position.”

Wembanyama was sixth in fan voting, seventh in player polling and fourth among media members.

“Am I getting more and more respect?” Wembanyama said, repeating the question. “I guess so. Yeah, because we’re getting more and more respect as a team. We’re viewed as a dangerous team to play against now. So, it’s just natural, but I didn’t really think about that. I didn’t even know until today that the voting was announced today. So, I’m full body deep into the season.”

Wembanyama did have some anxious moments as he was the last player announced.

“It’s good because it makes my adrenaline spike right before the game,” Wembanyama said.

It led to a fast start.

Wembanyama was 3 for 4 on 3-pointers in scoring 13 points in the opening quarter and had 21 points at the half as the Spurs built a double-digit lead.

Wembanyama finished 7 for 12 on 3-pointers, falling one shy of the career-high he set while scoring a career-high 50 points against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 13, 2024.

San Antonio swept a three-game homestand with Wembanyama averaging 31.3 points.

The Spurs are also 3-0 since Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson opted to shave their heads after frustrating losses at Minnesota and Oklahoma City. Several members of the Spurs Jackals, the fan group that Wembanyama founded, cut their hair in solidarity on Thursday and seven ballboys shaved their heads prior to Monday’s game.

Wembanyama smiled while calling for greater numbers.

“I think everybody needs more bald players,” Wembanyama said. “I think it’s a show of dedication, at least from my point of view.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA