Sengun just misses triple-double and powers Rockets’ comeback win over Spurs

HOUSTON – Alperen Sengun had 20 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to help the Houston Rockets rally for a 111-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Reed Sheppard scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and Kevin Durant added 18 points to help the Rockets to their third straight victory.

Tipoff was delayed by 22 minutes after a player bent one of the rims during warmups and it had to be replaced.

The Rockets trailed by as many as 16 and were down by 10 before opening the fourth quarter with a big run to close the gap.

The game was tied with about two minutes to play when Sheppard blocked a 3-point attempt by Julian Champagnie. Jabari Smith Jr. put the Rockets on top 106-104 with a fadeaway shot a few seconds later.

Sengun made a basket with about 30 seconds left to extend the lead to 108-104 before Stephon Castle missed a 3-point attempt. Sheppard added two free throws after that to seal the victory.

Champagnie made eight 3-pointers and led the Spurs with 27 points on a night Victor Wembanyama was held to 14 points with 10 rebounds. Champagnie’s performance came after he set the franchise record by sinking 11 3-pointers in a win over the Knicks on Dec. 31.

Houston trailed by five midway through the fourth before Sheppard scored all of the team’s points during an 8-2 run that put the Rockets on top 101-100 with about four minutes to go.

The Spurs led by 10 entering the fourth before Houston scored the first nine points of the quarter, with a 3 from Sheppard, to cut the lead to 92-91 with about 9 ½ minutes to play. Dylan Harper scored San Antonio’s first points of the quarter with about 7 ½ minutes to go.

