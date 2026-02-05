Boerne Champion alum Jordan Ballin returns as key piece for UTSA baseball Ballin hit .333 in 126 official at-bats in 2025 SAN ANTONIO – An important returner for UTSA baseball after its first-ever NCAA Super Regional appearance last season is a familiar face in the San Antonio area.
Shortstop Jordan Ballin, a Boerne Champion High School alum, had a strong debut campaign for the Roadrunners.
Ballin, a left-handed batter who primarily played second base as a freshman, hit .333 with 42 hits, 47 runs scored and drove in 22 runs last season.
His on-base percentage ranked among the nation’s elite at .541 — which helped fuel UTSA’s breakout season.
KSAT caught up with Ballin at practice ahead of the Roadrunners’ Opening Day.
UTSA will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Roadrunner Field.
About the Authors Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
