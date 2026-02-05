Boerne Champion alum Jordan Ballin returns as key piece for UTSA baseball

SAN ANTONIO – An important returner for UTSA baseball after its first-ever NCAA Super Regional appearance last season is a familiar face in the San Antonio area.

Shortstop Jordan Ballin, a Boerne Champion High School alum, had a strong debut campaign for the Roadrunners.

Ballin, a left-handed batter who primarily played second base as a freshman, hit .333 with 42 hits, 47 runs scored and drove in 22 runs last season.

His on-base percentage ranked among the nation’s elite at .541 — which helped fuel UTSA’s breakout season.

KSAT caught up with Ballin at practice ahead of the Roadrunners’ Opening Day.

UTSA will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Roadrunner Field.

More recent KSAT Sports Now coverage: