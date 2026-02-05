Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
55º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Report: Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
‘They are making too much noise’: North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs
Man arrested in connection with physical altercation during Buda high school student walkout, police say
2 taken into custody in connection with ‘large fight’ after Judson HS basketball game, officials say
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will

Sports

Boerne Champion alum Jordan Ballin returns as key piece for UTSA baseball

Ballin hit .333 in 126 official at-bats in 2025

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – An important returner for UTSA baseball after its first-ever NCAA Super Regional appearance last season is a familiar face in the San Antonio area.

Shortstop Jordan Ballin, a Boerne Champion High School alum, had a strong debut campaign for the Roadrunners.

Ballin, a left-handed batter who primarily played second base as a freshman, hit .333 with 42 hits, 47 runs scored and drove in 22 runs last season.

His on-base percentage ranked among the nation’s elite at .541 — which helped fuel UTSA’s breakout season.

KSAT caught up with Ballin at practice ahead of the Roadrunners’ Opening Day.

UTSA will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 4 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Roadrunner Field.

More recent KSAT Sports Now coverage:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos