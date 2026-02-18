Skip to main content
Sports

Paul Allen's estate says it has begun the process of selling the Super Bowl champion Seahawks

Andrew Destin

Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is reflected in the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, center left, stands with linebacker Uchenna Nwosu as he holds the Lombardi Trophy during the team's NFL football Super Bowl 60 celebration at Lumen Field, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are going up for sale in accordance with the wishes of late team owner Paul Allen.

Allen's estate announced Wednesday that it has begun the process of selling the team, which is just coming off its second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins will lead the sales process, which is estimated to continue through the offseason. NFL owners must then ratify a final purchase agreement.

The estate said the sale is consistent with Allen’s directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct all estate proceeds to philanthropy.

The Seahawks have been in the Allen family since 1997, when Paul bought the Seahawks for $194 million from then-owner Ken Behring.

Since Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018 from complications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at 65, the Seahawks and NBA’s Trail Blazers have been owned by his sister, Jody. The estate agreed in September to sell the Trail Blazers to an investment group led by Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon.

