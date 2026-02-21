Skip to main content
Clear icon
70º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman told child to walk to elementary school campus 19 miles away, BCSO report says
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q truck hit by SAFD truck responding to call on West Side, SAPD says
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
Harlandale student apprehended off campus after report of handgun on campus, district says
LEE HS teacher resigns amid investigation into comments he made to female student, district says
Why your CPS Energy bill may be higher this month — even if you used less power
2 accused of murder in connection with NW Side hookah bar shooting, SAPD says
ME’s office identifies woman killed after falling off motorcycle on far Northwest Side

Sports

Just over half ball/strike challenges successful on first day of spring training games

Associated Press

1 / 3
FILE - The Automated Ball/Strike System plays on the scoreboard after a pitch call was challenged during the first inning of a spring training baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres, Feb. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - A Trackman device used for the Automated Ball/Strike System is posted on the balcony behind home plate before a spring training baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Feb. 22, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
MLB Vice President of On-Field Strategy Joe Martinez gives a presentation about the new Automated Ball/Strike system that will be used in regular season games, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David Brandt)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - The Automated Ball/Strike System plays on the scoreboard after a pitch call was challenged during the first inning of a spring training baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres, Feb. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Just over half the ball/strike challenges were successful on the first day of spring training games Friday as Major League Baseball prepared for the first regular-season use of the automated ball-strike system — the so-called robot umpires.

Thirteen of 23 calls were overturned during the five games, MLB said, which came to 56.5%.

Recommended Videos

There were an average of 4.6 challenges per game and 2.6 overturned calls per game.

Seven challenges were made of plate umpire Alex MacKay's calls during Arizona's 3-2 win over Colorado, and six were successful. The Diamondbacks had four of five decisions reversed and the Rockies were 2 for 2 in challenges.

MLB experimented with the ABS system during spring training last year and teams won 52.2% of their ball/strike challenges (617 of 1,182) challenges.

Each team has the ability to challenge two calls per game. Teams that waste their challenges get one additional challenge in each extra inning. A team retains its challenge if successful, similar to the regulations for big league teams with video reviews, which were first used for home run calls in August 2008 and widely expanded to many calls for the 2014 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...