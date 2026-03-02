Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What we know about the mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed 3, injured 14
2 arrested after $80K recovered in stolen construction materials, Bexar County sheriff says
The Latest: War spirals further as US and Israel exchange strikes with Iran and its allies
3 dead, 14 hospitalized in 6th Street mass shooting, Austin EMS chief says
What could be the impacts of the attack on Iran? Local experts, advocacy groups weigh in.
Erik Cantu hearing reset to late March due to discovery issues with witness’ attorney
Custody dispute may have led to gun confrontation at San Antonio Zoo, SAPD says
Woman arrested after driving into crash scene, running over male body in west Bexar County, sheriff says
Man strikes girlfriend’s parents in hit-and-run outside West Side home, SAPD says
Female inmate at Bexar County jail dies after cellmate assault, sheriff says

Sports

Unrivaled hits the road for semifinals at Barclays Center as Phantom loses Aliyah Boston

Doug Feinberg

Associated Press

FILE - A player jumps to shoot during an Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball semifinal, March 16, 2025, in Medley, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) (Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – Unrivaled is taking its semifinals on the road, playing at Barclays Center in New York on Monday night.

Top seed Phantom BC will face sixth-seeded Vinyl and No. 2 Mist will play No. 5 Breeze. The top two teams earned byes to this round. The title game will be Wednesday at Unrivaled’s home arena in Miami, with a prize pool of $600,000 to be split among players from the championship club.

Recommended Videos

Phantom will be missing star forward Aliyah Boston for the rest of the playoffs as she's out with a right lower extremity injury.

Playing at Barclays Center will be a homecoming for Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart, who led the New York Liberty to its first championship in 2024. The league expects a huge crowd Monday night.

The young 3-on-3 league drew a professional women’s basketball regular-season record crowd of 21, 490 that included “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts, Sixers guard Kyle Lowry, and comedians Leslie Jones and Wanda Sykes when it played in Philadelphia in late January.

The Philadelphia tour stop represented a proving ground on whether taking the product on the road can lead to new revenue and expand the league’s fan base, while recalibrating a business model that was originally rooted in centralization.

MVP

Chelsea Gray won the league's MVP playing for Rose BC on Monday. The guard, who won Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament last month, averaged 24.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Gray broke her own league single-season assists record with 85 in 14 games for Rose BC. She had nine games with 20 or more points and 10 contests with five or more assists. She also tied the league single-game 3-pointers record with 10 on Feb. 22.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...