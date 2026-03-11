Veteran center Mason Plumlee makes debut for Spurs
Veteran center Mason Plumlee made his debut for the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night against the Boston Celtics.
Plumlee, who turned 36 on March 5, signed a 10-day contract with the Spurs on Feb. 17, following a waiver by the Charlotte Hornets.
He later agreed to a rest-of-season deal on Feb. 28 after completing his initial stint while recovering from December groin surgery.
The 7-foot, 254-pound Plumlee, a 2013 first-round draft pick (No. 22 overall) out of Duke, has played 13 NBA seasons with multiple teams, earning All-Rookie First Team honors in 2013-14.
He provides frontcourt depth and veteran experience for San Antonio.
