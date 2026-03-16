Alabama's Aden Holloway, the Tide's No. 2 scorer, is arrested on a felony drug charge

Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) looks to shoot past Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested on a felony drug charge Monday, just days before the start of the NCAA Tournament, authorities said.

Coach Nate Oats said Holloway has been suspended indefinitely, adding that the Crimson Tide are preparing to play without him this week.

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“We've got standards in our program and ways we've held our guys accountable,” Oats said during his weekly radio show. "We found out about what was going on this morning, and we had to suspend him pending the investigation by the (University of Alabama) office of student conduct.

“We're certainly disappointed in his behavior. That being said, we still love him. He's still our guy and we're helping him get the help that he needs and we're going to help him in any way that we can.”

Holloway, 21, was arrested after agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force searched a residence near Alabama’s campus and “recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash," Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Stephanie Taylor told The Associated Press in an email.

It was not immediately clear if Holloway had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“The University is aware of the allegations and is working to gather more information," the school said in a statement. “The student has been removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct.”

Holloway was arrested on a first-degree charge of marijuana possession, not for personal use, which is a Class C felony, and failure to affix a tax stamp. The possession charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Holloway was taken to the local jail shortly before 10 a.m. and was released before 11 a.m. on a $5,000 bond, Taylor said.

He is in his second season at Alabama. Holloway is second on the team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points a game, and leads the Crimson Tide in 3-point shooting. He is hitting 43.1% from behind the arc. Holloway has started 27 of 28 games that he's played this season. Without him, Alabama will be down to nine scholarship players in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama has started 13 different starting lineups this season, the most in Oats' seven seasons — and will have another one to open NCAA play. Likely candidates to replace Holloway are Houston Mallette or Taylor Bol Bowen.

“If we're going to lose a guy, losing him in the backcourt is the place where we got the most depth," Oats said. “I told the guys that this team, more than any I've coached, is equipped to handle a situation like this. We've won plenty of games with guys not available, so they'll be ready."

Alabama (23-9) is a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is scheduled to face Hofstra in the opening round Friday in Tampa, Florida.

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