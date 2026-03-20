Guardians won't have to pay Clase, Ortiz while MLB continues gambling investigation and trial looms

NEW YORK – The Cleveland Guardians won't have to pay indicted pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz while Major League Baseball's investigation continues into allegations of pitch-rigging for gamblers.

Ortiz was placed on paid leave last July 3 and Clase on July 28, and they received their salaries while they didn't pitch for the remainder of the season. They were indicted on federal charges on Nov. 9 and a trial is scheduled for May 4 but could be delayed.

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“As the legal proceedings involving Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz continue to move forward, MLB and the MLBPA have agreed that both players will remain on non-disciplinary leave from the club without pay until further notice," Major League Baseball said in a statement Friday.

“This agreement is not an admission of any wrongdoing by Clase or Ortiz," the statement added. "MLB has been closely monitoring the matter since alerting federal law enforcement at the outset of its investigation and will have no further comment until its investigation has been completed.”

As part of the agreement, if either is suspended by MLB, the start of the suspension would be retroactive to opening day, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. They also would receive back pay if it turns out they are not suspended by MLB for days they miss.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those details were not announced.

Clase has a $6 million salary in 2026, the final guaranteed season of a $20 million, five-year contract.

Ortiz does not have a 2026 contract and did not have to be offered one because he was on the restricted list. He can be offered a contract if he is removed from the restricted list, and because he did not have enough service time to be eligible for arbitration, his salary would be around the $780,000 minimum while in the major leagues.

Clase and Ortiz are charged by federal prosecutors with accepting several thousand dollars in payoffs to help two gamblers from their native Dominican Republic win at least $460,000 by placing more than 100 in-game prop bets and parlays on the velocity and the outcome of certain pitches. Charges include wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to influence sporting contests.

They entered not guilty pleas in Brooklyn federal court.

Clase is a three-time All-Star and two-time American League Reliever of the Year.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb