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Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jordan Pete, Sotomayor High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jordan Pete from Sotomayor High School.

Jordan is a four-year member and captain of the varsity basketball team.

She earned All-District Honors, Academic All-District Honors and All-State Honors four years in a row.

Jordan was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and holds numerous school records, including her 2,322 career points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, maintains a 4.0 grade point average and performs community service through Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Jordan has committed to play college basketball for Lamar University and will major in engineering.

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