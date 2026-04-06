Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jordan Pete, Sotomayor High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jordan Pete from Sotomayor High School.

Jordan is a four-year member and captain of the varsity basketball team.

She earned All-District Honors, Academic All-District Honors and All-State Honors four years in a row.

Jordan was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and holds numerous school records, including her 2,322 career points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, maintains a 4.0 grade point average and performs community service through Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Jordan has committed to play college basketball for Lamar University and will major in engineering.