Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jordan Pete, Sotomayor High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jordan Pete from Sotomayor High School.
Jordan is a four-year member and captain of the varsity basketball team.
She earned All-District Honors, Academic All-District Honors and All-State Honors four years in a row.
Jordan was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and holds numerous school records, including her 2,322 career points to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.
She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, maintains a 4.0 grade point average and performs community service through Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Jordan has committed to play college basketball for Lamar University and will major in engineering.
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About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
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