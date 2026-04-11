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Sports

Roadmap Open returns with mini golf, Masters viewing at Roadmap Brewing Co.

The event coincides with the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

The second annual Roadmap Open is being held this weekend at Roadmap Brewing Co.

Owner and brewer Dustin Baker built a nine-hole miniature golf course right through the middle of the production facility.

The event coincides with the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Patrons can watch the Masters on a big screen while hanging out at the brewery.

Children can play, too. An adult must accompany all players under 21 at all times.

Roadmap Brewing Co. says the low score of the year stands at 18.

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