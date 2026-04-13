Jokic scores 23 points as Nuggets top Spurs to claim No. 3 seed

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes as he is guarded by San Antonio Spurs center Mason Plumlee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Nikola Jokic scored 23 points in the first half of his 65th game to become NBA award eligible and the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-118 on Sunday night to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Denver had seven players score in double figures, including Julian Strawther with 25 points and Jonas Valanciunas, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Recommended Videos

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points to lead San Antonio, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Stephon Castle added 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in his return from a two-game absence due to left foot soreness.

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama, who reached award eligibility in his previous game, sat out as he recovers from a left rib contusion.

Jokic sat out the second half after going 7 for 12 from the field, with eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 18 minutes, 15 seconds.

Jokic was listed as questionable with an injured right wrist, but entered the finale having played in 64 games.

The NBA requires players to participate in 65 games to be eligible for MVP, All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year honors. The NBA allows two exemptions of 15 to 19:59 minutes played to count as an official game. Jokic had one exemption remaining.

Denver (54-28) will host No. 6 Minnesota (48-33) in the opening round of the playoffs.

San Antonio, which matched the third-most victories in franchise history after going 62-20, will play the seventh seed, which will be determined by the winner of the first play-in game.

Denver went on a 22-0 run two minutes into the second quarter, holding San Antonio scoreless for 8:45 in building a 63-40 lead. Jokic had 11 points and Curtis Jones added 10 in the quarter.

Jones finished with 13 points.

Spurs rookie Carter Bryant had 13 points, including a dunk over Jokic, along with five rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Up next

Nuggets: Host opener of first-round playoff series April 18 or April 19.

Spurs: Host opener of first-round playoff series against the No. 7 seed April 18 or April 19.