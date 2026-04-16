Mike Trout crushes another Yankee Stadium homer, his fifth in four games

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK – Mike Trout homered for the fifth time during a four-game series at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, crushing a 446-foot drive in the seventh inning for the Los Angeles Angels.

The three-time MVP joined Jimmie Foxx (1933), Darrell Evans (1985) and George Bell (1990) as the fourth player with five homers in a series against the Yankees, according to MLB researcher Sarah Langs. Trout homered twice on Monday before going deep again in the following two games.

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In the series finale Thursday, Trout drove a 2-2 slider from reliever Angel Chivilli about halfway up the left field bleachers to give the Angels a 7-4 lead.

Trout is 6 for 16 with five homers and nine RBIs in the series. He also has homered in his last five games at Yankee Stadium.

Trout is hitting .246 with seven homers and 16 RBIs. He is 9 for 27 (.333) with five homers and 13 RBIs on the Angels’ road trip, which coincides with him making a mechanical tweak.

Trout’s career-high homer streak is seven games, achieved Sept. 4-12, 2022.

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