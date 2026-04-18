Royals manager Matt Quatraro ejected after top of first inning in game against the Yankees

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) argues with second base umpire Nestor Ceja during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK – Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro wanted to find out if Will Warren was committing a balk in the first inning when he was ejected by second base umpire Nestor Ceja in Saturday’s 13-4 loss to the New York Yankees.

“I actually wasn’t arguing,” Quatraro said. “I was just trying to get some clarification. We’ve been told that if the pitcher’s on the rubber, he’s about to start and then he goes to touch the PitchCom, it should be a balk because it’s essentially doing starting and stopping twice.

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“That’s what I was trying to get some clarification on. So, I was not out there to get ejected, but that’s the way it ended up."

After Maikel Garcia was stranded at second base and nearly picked off, Quatraro raced out to start arguing with Ceja and Chris Guccione as the Royals took the field.

“They said it wasn’t a balk,” Quatraro said. “Their interpretation of it was that it was not a balk.”

The argument did not appear heated initially, but when Quatraro turned away he was tossed. Bench coach Paul Hoover took over as manager for Kansas City.

“It's just a difference in how different crews interpret it and how they call it,” Quatraro said.

It was Quatraro’s eighth career ejection since becoming Kansas City’s manager in 2023.

After Quatraro was tossed, the Royals lost their sixth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb