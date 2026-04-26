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Sports

Bryce Harper leads Phillies past Braves 8-5 in 10 innings to stop 10-game losing streak

Bill Trocchi

Associated Press

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Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Philadelphia Phillies' Adolis Garcia, left, hits an RBI triple as Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin, right, looks on during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Michael Harris II watches his RBI sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is greeted in the dugout after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

ATLANTA – Bryce Harper had four RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped their 10-game losing streak with an 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler made his 2026 debut and looked strong, giving up two runs and three hits over five innings. The right-hander returned from thoracic outlet decompression surgery after a blood clot was discovered in his pitching shoulder last season.

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After the start was delayed 56 minutes because of rain, Wheeler struck out six, walked three and left with a 3-2 lead. Harper had two hits and scored twice for the Phillies, who hadn't won since April 13.

Brad Keller (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win. Kyle Backhus got Michael Harris II to ground out with two runners aboard to end it.

Ozzie Albies was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Harris went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Braves, who had won nine of 10.

Tyler Kinley (3-1) walked Trea Turner to open the 10th, and José Suarez walked Kyle Schwarber to load the bases before Harper's two-run single gave Philadelphia a 6-4 lead. Two batters later, Brandon Marsh tacked on a two-run single to make it 8-4.

Braves starter Bryce Elder lasted seven innings, giving up three runs and six hits while striking out two and walking one. He exited with a 4-3 lead.

Schwarber led off the Philadelphia eighth with a triple to center field over the head of Eli White and scored on a sacrifice fly by Harper that tied it at 4.

Up next

Braves LHP Chris Sale (4-1, 2.79 ERA) faces RHP Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.06) in the finale of the three-game series Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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