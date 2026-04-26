Padres rally past Diamondbacks 6-4 in Mexico City as Miller sets club record for scoreless streak

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, left, is congratulated after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Mexico City, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

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MEXICO CITY – Ty France homered twice and Gavin Sheets hit a two-run single during a four-run seventh inning as the San Diego Padres rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Saturday in Mexico City.

Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save, extending his scoreless streak to 34 2/3 innings dating to last season and breaking the previous Padres record set by reliever Cla Meredith with 33 2/3 innings in 2006.

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The hard-throwing Miller hasn’t allowed a run since Aug. 5, 2025. It's the eighth-longest shutout streak by a major league reliever since 1961.

Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen was hit by a line drive on his pitching shoulder in the third. He was lifted after three shutout innings as a precaution, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Padres starter Germán Márquez (3-1) gave up four runs in the second, but that was it. He lasted six innings, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out two.

San Diego (18-8) has won 16 of 19 after a 2-5 start.

Jose Fernandez hit a two-run double in the Arizona second and No. 9 batter Alek Thomas followed with a two-run homer.

Brandon Pfaadt took over for Gallen in the fourth, and France got San Diego's comeback started with a solo homer in the fifth.

Pfaadt loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh on two walks and a single before Sheets trimmed the deficit to 4-3 with a two-run single off Taylor Clarke (1-1). Freddy Fermin tied it with a sacrifice fly, and Ramón Laureano gave the Padres a 5-4 lead with another sac fly.

Arizona committed three errors, two in the seventh inning.

France homered again in the ninth.

San Diego played in Mexico for the eighth time and first since a regular-season series against San Francisco in 2023.

Up next

Padres RHP Michael King (3-1, 2.28 ERA) pitches Sunday against Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.97).

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