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Sports

Timberwolves lose Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo to leg injuries in Game 4 against Nuggets

Patrick Donnelly

Associated Press

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Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards kneels on the court after sustaining an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) is helped off the court after sustaining an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards kneels on the court after sustaining an injury during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS – Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo sustained leg injuries in the first half of Game 4 of Minnesota's playoff series against Denver on Saturday night, leaving the Timberwolves without both of their starting guards.

Edwards' left knee appeared to buckle as he landed after contesting a layup late in the second quarter. He was helped to the locker room and the Timberwolves ruled him out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury.

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DiVincenzo appeared to injure his lower right leg in the game’s opening minutes when he slipped to the court as he raced to chase a ball. He immediately waved to the bench for help and put little to no weight on his right foot as he was helped to the locker room. The Timberwolves said DiVincenzo would miss the remainder of the game.

Edwards averaged a team-high 23.0 and 8.0 rebounds as the sixth-seeded Timberwolves took a 2-1 lead over Denver. DiVincenzo averaged 14.3 points and made 11 of 22 3-pointers in the first three games.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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