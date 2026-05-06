Dembélé scores to send PSG back to the Champions League final by eliminating Bayern Munich PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reacts after the goal of his teammate Ousmane Dembele during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) PSG's Ousmane Dembele, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) PSG players celebrate after the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
MUNICH – Ousmane Dembélé scored early and Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Bayern Munich with a 1-1 draw to reach the Champions League final again on Wednesday.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia raced clear after playing a simple one-two with Fabián Ruiz in midfield, then picked out the unmarked Dembélé to sweep the ball in under the crossbar in the third minute of the semifinal second leg.
By the time Harry Kane equalized in stoppage time it was too late for Bayern.
The draw gave PSG, the defending champion, a 6-5 win on aggregate after edging
their encounter 5-4 in the first leg in Paris last week.
The French league leader will face Arsenal in the final in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30, after
the Gunners defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday to progress 2-1 on aggregate.
___
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