What to watch in the NHL playoffs as the Stanley Cup Final arrives

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, middle, celebrate after winning Game 4 of the Western Conference finals NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Two teams are left standing as the NHL playoffs have reached the Stanley Cup Final.

After the first round — and even the second — was full of newcomers who hadn't played postseason hockey in a long time, the conference finals featured some of the usual suspects.

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The Vegas Golden Knights swept Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado in the West final, and the Carolina Hurricanes got past Montreal in five games. They'll meet in a final matchup of the two hottest teams in hockey over the past two months.

There will be a new champion and no three-peat after the Florida Panthers were derailed by injuries following three consecutive trips to the final. In fact, both finalists are new after Edmonton got knocked out by Anaheim.

What’s happened so far

WESTERN CONFERENCE: Vegas got through Utah and Anaheim in six, then won four in a row against the Avalanche.

EASTERN CONFERENCE:Carolina swept Ottawa and Philadelphia, then responded from a Game 1 loss to the Canadiens to advance to the final for the first time since 2006.

The matchups

The top three teams in each of the four divisions make the playoffs. The other four spots go to the next two highest-placed teams in each conference, regardless of division. All four rounds of the playoffs are best-of-seven; the first team to 16 victories wins the Stanley Cup.

— Carolina vs. Vegas vs., Game 1 Tuesday night.

The favorites

Carolina is a slight favorite at just over even money.

How to watch

Every playoff game will be nationally televised in the U.S on an ESPN or Turner network. The NHL schedule is here and a streaming guide is here. Much of TNT’s coverage, which includes the Stanley Cup Final, will be simulcast on truTV and available on Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. In Canada, games will be showcased on Sportsnet and CBC.

After three rounds of best-of-seven series, the final starts Tuesday night. If it goes the distance, Game 7 could go as late as June 20.

What to know

WEST: No-nonsense John Tortorella took over coaching the Vegas Golden Knights in late March, and they've been rolling since. Mitch Marner, who was maligned for a lack of playoff success during his time in Toronto, has been arguably the best player in the postseason.

EAST: The Carolina Hurricanes have rolled through the East, getting dominant goaltending from 36-year-old Frederik Andersen and do-it-all play from 2018 league MVP Taylor Hall. After so many disappointing playoff exits, they are hoping to win the franchise's second championship and first since 2006.

Canada's Stanley Cup drought will extend one more year. No team north of the border has won it since Montreal in 1993.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl