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Sports

Kalinskaya beats Potapova in a super tiebreak to reach her first French Open quarterfinal

Associated Press

1 / 5
Russia's Anna Kalinskaya celebrates after winning the fourth-round tennis match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Russia's Anna Kalinskaya returns to Austria's Anastasia Potapova during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Austria's Anastasia Potapova returns to Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during the fourth-round tennis match at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Italy's Flavio Cobolli reacts after winning the fourth-round tennis match against Zachary Svajda of the United States at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Russia's Diana Shnaider reacts after winning the fourth-round tennis match against Madison Keys of the United States at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Russia's Anna Kalinskaya celebrates after winning the fourth-round tennis match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova at the French Open in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS – Anna Kalinskaya surprised herself after defeating Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-7) to reach her first French Open quarterfinal on Monday.

The Russian had not expected to get this far.

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“Thinking two weeks ago that I will be here, I wouldn’t believe it,” she said. “I would probably laugh with my team.”

Perhaps setting a low bar has helped her play more freely in the opening rounds.

“I just take this clay season very easy mentally. I don’t put too much pressure to do well. I guess it helps,” the No. 22 seed said. “I didn’t have any expectations on clay for myself.”

Their contest on Court Suzanne-Lenglen stretched to almost three hours after Potapova failed to serve out the match twice in the decider and Kalinskaya overturned a 4-1 deficit in the super tiebreak.

“I'm super proud, and I can't believe it,” Kalinskaya said. “The match was so long, so I’m still processing what’s going on.”

It will be Kalinskaya's second quarterfinal at a major beside the 2024 Australian Open.

Despite pre-tournament men’s favorite Jannik Sinner losing in the second round, Italian fans will have at least one player in the quarterfinals.

Tenth-seeded Flavio Cobolli advanced to his second Grand Slam quarterfinal — and his first here — after beating American Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

“It’s for sure my favorite Grand Slam to play,” Cobolli said after winning on Court Philippe-Chatrier. “We have the best feeling with the surface as Italians.”

A little while after his win, Cobolli — a former youth soccer player at Italian club Roma — joined players from the Paris Saint-Germain team as they paraded the Champions League trophy on Chatrier. PSG beat Arsenal in the final on Saturday.

His next opponent will be the winner of a fourth-round match later Monday between No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and unseeded Alejandro Tabilo.

Big-serving Matteo Berrettini, the other remaining Italian, faces Juan Manuel Cerundolo also later Monday.

But French hopes are over following Diane Parry's 6-3, 6-2 loss to Maja Chwalinska of Poland. There are also no more Americans in the women's draw after Madison Keys lost to Diana Shnaider 6-3, 3-6, 6-0.

Later, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, last year's runner-up, takes on Naomi Osaka in a match between four-time Grand Slam winners. It is the first women’s night match at the French Open in three years.

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AP Sports Writer Samuel Petrequin contributed.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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