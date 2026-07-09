INSIDE THE RING: ‘Sonic’ Paez continues to improve as he pursues his Olympic dreams

SAN ANTONIO – The road to becoming a professional boxer is years in the making. For many, once a young boxer graduates high school, they decide to go pro.

For San Antonio’s Christian “Sonic” Paez, those plans are on hold as he chases his dream to represent the United States in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

KSAT 12 Sports recently caught up with the Southwest High School graduate to learn more about his first international tournament and becoming a 10-time national champion.

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