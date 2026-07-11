Norway and England head to extra time with their World Cup quarterfinal match tied at 1-1

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Norway and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Norway and England headed to extra time at the World Cup with their quarterfinal match even at 1-1 on Saturday.

Andreas Schjelderup scored for Norway in the 36th minute, and England's Jude Bellingham equalized early in first-half stoppage time.

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Schjelderup, making just his second start of the tournament, fired a shot that caromed off the right post and into the net to stun an England team that had dominated possession to that point. Bellingham’s equalizer from close range was his fifth goal of the tournament, eliciting a roar from that crowd that included Mick Jagger and England great David Beckham.

Schjelderup, who set up both of Erling Haaland’s goals in Norway’s round of 16 win over Brazil, celebrated by stretching his arms wide and looking at the crowd as his teammates lifted him onto their shoulders. Meanwhile, England’s Harry Kane sat near midfield, grabbing his leg and looking toward the officials. No foul was called.

Moments before Bellingham evened the score, a Norway goal kick resulted in the ball appearing to make contact with an aerial camera cable before landing at the feet of England’s Elliot Anderson. The ball was eventually played to Bellingham, who beat Ørjan Nyland with a low shot to the far post. By rule, if the ball had been noticed hitting the cable, play would have stopped and a drop ball would have been utilized to determine possession.

The teams will play 30 minutes of extra time, split into 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to face either Argentina or Switzerland, who were set to play Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Norway has never advanced this far in the World Cup, while England won the title in 1966 and last reached the semifinals eight years ago.

Norway nearly went ahead 2-1 in the 56th minute when Torbjørn Heggem put a rebound past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after a corner kick. Following a video review, the goal was disallowed because of a foul by Haaland in the box.

Haaland — the Manchester City star who has seven goals in this tournament, behind the eight of France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi — was also denied by Pickford on a point-blank header in the first half.

There was a brief moment of silence before the match in honor of Jayden Adams, the 25-year-old midfielder for South Africa whose death was announced earlier Saturday.

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