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Sports

Wimbledon final features defending champion Jannik Sinner vs. French Open winner Alexander Zverev

Andrew Dampf

Associated Press

1 / 5
Jannik Sinner of Italy eyes the ball as he prepares to play a forehand against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to Arthur Fery of Britain during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning a point against Arthur Fery of Britain during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic poses with the trophy after winning against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Jannik Sinner of Italy eyes the ball as he prepares to play a forehand against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

LONDON – It’s a matchup of the top two seeds as defending champion Jannik Sinner plays French Open winner Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

The top-ranked Sinner is looking to bounce back from his meltdown at Roland Garros and claim his fifth Grand Slam title.

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Zverev, who is ranked third but seeded second, is attempting to become the first man in the professional era (since 1968) to win his second major title at the next event immediately after his first.

Sinner has won his last nine meetings with Zverev and 14 straight sets against the German.

Sinner was eliminated in stunning fashion in the second round of the French Open, when he wilted in a Paris heat wave.

Zverev’s previous best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the fourth round three times.

Clear skies and a temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius) were forecast for the 4 p.m. (11 a.m. ET; 1500 GMT) start on Centre Court.

Linda Noskova beat Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech women’s final on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.