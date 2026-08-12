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Sports

Walls HRs from both sides of the plate for 2nd time in his career as Rays beat A's 12-4

Associated Press

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Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls jogs around the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)
Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Athletics Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez throws to an Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)
Athletics second baseman Donovan Walton, middle, tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Liam Hicks, right, as Hicks attempts to tag up from first base on a sacrifice fly from Tampa Bay Rays' Chandler Simpson, not shown, during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls jogs around the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Taylor Walls homered from both sides of the plate for the second time in his career, Nick Martinez tossed a complete game and the Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth straight game, 12-4 over the Athletics on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old Walls, whose homers were his first of the season, went 4 for 5 in his second two-homer game. He last went deep as a righty and lefty on April 18, 2023, against the Cincinnati Reds.

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Walls hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot to right-center, in the fourth. He added a solo shot in the sixth inning. The homers ended a 105-game regular-season drought dating to July 27, 2025.

Walls is the fifth player this season to homer from both sides of the plate, joining the White Sox’s Drew Romo, Colorado’s Willi Castro, Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds, and Minnesota’s Josh Bell.

Martinez (12-3) struck out five, and allowed four runs on eight hits with a 101-pitch effort for his second career complete game. He previously worked an eight-inning complete-game with the Reds in 2024, but took the loss.

The AL East-leading Rays jumped out to an early lead off Junior Caminero’s 412-foot, two-run shot to center field in the first inning.

Caminero also scored in the third on Chandler Simpson’s sac-fly, but Liam Hicks was thrown out attempting to tag from first for a double play that ended the inning.

Yandy Diaz had a solo homer, Carson Williams had a three-run blast and Victor Mesa Jr. has a two-run shot for Tampa Bay, which banged out 11 hits in the win.

Lawrence Butler had a two-run homer for the Athletics in the fifth inning. Mason Barnett (1-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on five hits in four innings.

The Athletics' Jacob Wilson had his MLB-record 113-game errorless streak extended by a postgame scoring change. Wilson was initially charged with a throwing error in the eighth inning, but the ruling was changed to a fielder's choice.

Up next

RHP Drew Rasmussen (11-5, 2.75 ERA) goes for Tampa Bay in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday. The A's have not announced a starter.

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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.