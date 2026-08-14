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Sports

NFL suspends Falcons' James Pearce Jr. 8 games

Maura Carey

Associated Press

FILE - Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick James Pearce Jr., speaks during a news conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) (Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2026 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

Pearce was arrested in February following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend and WNBA player, Rickea Jackson. The incident took place in Doral, Florida.

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Pearce will be available to participate in preseason games and all team activities until the suspension takes effect on Sunday, Aug. 30 — which is also when 53-man rosters are finalized.

The second-year defensive end can be reinstated on Monday, Nov. 2, following Atlanta's Week 8 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, the following week.

The Falcons' pass rush has taken a hit recently following Jalon Walker's season-ending ACL tear. The group is left with Christian Harris, JD Bertrand, Samson Ebukam, Kendal Daniels and Bralen Trice. The Falcons also added Cameron Sample after Walker's injury.

Atlanta traded back to the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2025 draft to select Pearce. The former Tennessee Volunteer has played a substantial role in transforming the Falcons' pass rush, leading the team with 10 1/2 sacks during his rookie season.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.