BGC Friday Night Highlights - Playoffs Week 2 - Pt. 1
Check out Part 1 of the Playoffs Week 2 Big Game Coverage Friday night highlights!
APP USERS: Click here to check out the individual game highlights
Brandies vs Clemens
Reagan vs Judson
CC Calallen vs Kerrville Tivy
Alice vs Brenham
Victoria West vs Harlan
Liberty Hill vs La Feria
Sinton vs Llano
Hondo vs Rockport-Fulton
Stockdale vs Comfort
Natalia vs East Bernard
NEXT UP: Check out Part 2 of the Playoffs Week 2 Big Game Coverage Friday night highlights!
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.