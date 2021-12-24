Stream high school basketball tournament Marianist Classic on Dec. 27-29 with KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12 Sports’ Big Game Coverage (BGC) and Texas Sports Productions are expanding their high school sports streaming partnership to include boys and girls basketball and baseball and softball, as well as football, in 2022.

To kick off this exciting new development in San Antonio-area high school sports and media, KSAT.com will stream a high school basketball tournament at Central Catholic High School on Dec. 27-29, with the first matchup tipping off at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The streams are free to watch but exclusive for members of KSAT Insider, a community of 50,000 of our most engaged readers and viewers who get access to exclusive content, giveaways and events. It’s completely free to join and start streaming.

Tournament schedule

Eight teams from San Antonio and around the country, including Marianists and Non-Marianist schools, will compete over three days in the Kahlig-Cowie Convocation Center (KCCC) located at 1403 N St Mary’s St. KSAT.com will stream all games.

Day One - Monday, December 27, 2021

Game 1 - 2:30 PM (Chaminade West Hills, CA vs St. Michaels, TX)

Game 2 - 4:00 PM (Chaminade Julienne, OH vs Central Catholic, TX)

Game 3 - 5:30 PM (Archbishop Riordan, CA vs St. Stephens, TX)

Game 4 - 7:00 PM (Archbishop Moeller, OH vs St. Joseph, TX)

Day Two - Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Game 5 - 2:30 PM

Game 6 - 4:00 PM

Game 7 - 5:30 PM

Game 8 - 7:00 PM

Day Three - Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Consolation Game - 12:00 PM

Consolation Championship 1:30 PM

3rd Place Game - 3:00 PM

Championship Game - 4:30 PM

