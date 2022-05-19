96º

SOFTBALL: Antonian crushes Dallas Bishop Lynch 18-3, wins TAPPS Division I State Championship

First state title for Apaches since 2012

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

The Antonian Apaches softball team prepares for the TAPPS Division I State tournament on Monday, May 16, 2022. (Mark Mendez, KSAT)

ARLINGTON – For the first time since 2012, the Antonian softball team is bringing a state title back to San Antonio.

The Apaches crushed Dallas Bishop Lynch in the TAPPS Division I State Championship game on Thursday afternoon 18-3 in three innings. After falling behind 2-1 in the first inning, Antonian’s offense erupted for 14 runs in the second inning and added another three in the third to provide the final margin.

On Wednesday morning, Antonian defeated fellow San Antonio school Incarnate Word 7-2 in the state semifinals to punch their tickets to the championship game. The Apaches also defeated Houston Incarnate Word 10-6 and Houston St. Agnes 7-6 on their playoff run.

KSAT 12 previewed the TAPPS State semifinal matchup between Antonian and Incarnate Word on Tuesday evening:

