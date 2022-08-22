KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 1 Rankings

See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|2021 Record
|12. Lanier
|9-3
|11. Judson
|4-6
|10. Taft
|9-3
|9. New Braunfels
|9-3
|8. Southwest Legacy
|10-2
|7. Boerne Champion
|9-3
|6. Johnson
|10-1
|5. Reagan
|7-4
|4. Smithson Valley
|9-3
|3. Alamo Heights
|13-1
|2. Steele
|11-1
|1. Brennan
|13-1
CLASS 1A-4A
|Rank
|2021 Record
|12. D’Hanis
|9-2
|11. Poteet
|10-2
|10. Pleasanton
|9-4
|9. Carrizo Springs
|10-1
|8. Wimberley
|10-3
|7. Boerne
|9-3
|6. Central Catholic
|9-3
|5. Navarro
|10-3
|4. Poth
|11-2
|3. Cuero
|13-2
|2. Falls City
|14-2
|1. Shiner
|16-0
