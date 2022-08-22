KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 1 Rankings

See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank 2021 Record 12. Lanier 9-3 11. Judson 4-6 10. Taft 9-3 9. New Braunfels 9-3 8. Southwest Legacy 10-2 7. Boerne Champion 9-3 6. Johnson 10-1 5. Reagan 7-4 4. Smithson Valley 9-3 3. Alamo Heights 13-1 2. Steele 11-1 1. Brennan 13-1

CLASS 1A-4A