KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 1 Rankings

See which teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

Rank2021 Record
12. Lanier9-3
11. Judson4-6
10. Taft9-3
9. New Braunfels9-3
8. Southwest Legacy10-2
7. Boerne Champion9-3
6. Johnson10-1
5. Reagan7-4
4. Smithson Valley9-3
3. Alamo Heights13-1
2. Steele11-1
1. Brennan13-1

CLASS 1A-4A

Rank2021 Record
12. D’Hanis9-2
11. Poteet10-2
10. Pleasanton9-4
9. Carrizo Springs10-1
8. Wimberley10-3
7. Boerne9-3
6. Central Catholic9-3
5. Navarro10-3
4. Poth11-2
3. Cuero13-2
2. Falls City14-2
1. Shiner16-0

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

