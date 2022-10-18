BGC High School Football Week 8 Final Scores

54º

Below you will find the final scores for the eighth week of high school football - October 13, 14, and 15 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR
HOME
LAREDO CIGARROA
34
EAGLE PASS WINN
33
FINAL

CLARK
7
CHURCHILL
24
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

BOERNE
35
MEMORIAL
0
FINAL      EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

EDISON
7
HIGHLANDS
12
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

WARREN
40
O'CONNOR
12
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

BURNET
28
MARBLE FALLS
14
FINAL

JUNCTION
22
HARPER
20
FINAL

HONDO
35
LYTLE
7
FINAL

CUERO
56
GONZALES
13
FINAL

COTULLA
14
POTEET
42
FINAL

RANDOLPH
42
INGRAM MOORE
6
FINAL

DAVENPORT
35
CANYON LAKE
38
FINAL

LULING
38
COLE
19
FINAL

HARLANDALE
0
ALAMO HEIGHTS
48
FINAL      OREM STADIUM

MARION
7
LLANO
35
FINAL

SA CHRISTIAN
21
TMI
18
FINAL

STEVENS
0
BRENNAN
59
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

BRANDEIS
33
ROOSEVELT
23
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

PIEPER
49
BASTROP CEDAR CREEK
14
FINAL

DEVINE
54
CARRIZO SPRINGS
6
FINAL

BASTROP
32
VETERANS MEMORIAL
44
FINAL      RUTLEDGE STADIUM

PEARSALL
22
BANDERA
29
FINAL

SOUTH SAN
35
LAREDO NIXON
56
FINAL

SW LEGACY
7
SOUTHSIDE
29
FINAL      SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

CENTRAL CATHOLIC
14
ANTONIAN
42
FINAL      FERRARA FIELD

MEDINA VALLEY
12
SOUTHWEST
21
FINAL      DRAGON STADIUM

PLEASANTON
25
PORT LAVACA CALHOUN
19
F/OT

CHARLOTTE
8
ROCKSPRINGS
14
FINAL

LA VERNIA
17
FLORESVILLE
9
FINAL

BRACKETT
42
CENTER POINT
0
FINAL

SEGUIN
40
BUDA HAYS
34
FINAL      SHELTON STADIUM

WAGNER
47
BOERNE CHAMPION
7
FINAL

UVALDE
22
KENNEDY
17
FINAL      EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

FALLS CITY
56
LOUISE
6
FINAL

SOMERSET
21
FREDERICKSBURG
10
FINAL

SMITHSON VALLEY
63
MACARTHUR
3
FINAL      HEROES STADIUM

JEFFERSON
14
BURBANK
20
FINAL      SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

LANIER
19
BRACKENRIDGE
22
FINAL      ALAMO STADIUM

SOTOMAYOR
0
TAFT
37
FINAL      FARRIS STADIUM

JOURDANTON
35
CRYSTAL CITY
0
FINAL

SAM HOUSTON
21
MCCOLLUM
19
FINAL      HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

JARRELL
31
NAVARRO
48
FINAL

WIMBERLEY
63
MANOR NEW TECH
0
FINAL

KYLE LEHMAN
14
NB CANYON
49
FINAL

NEW BRAUNFELS
35
EAST CENTRAL
13
FINAL      EAST CENTRAL STADIUM

JUDSON
27
CLEMENS
24
FINAL      LEHNHOFF STADIUM

STEELE
49
SAN MARCOS
14
FINAL      RATTLER STADIUM

POTH
44
NIXON-SMILEY
0
FINAL

DILLEY
6
NATALIA
12
FINAL

KARNES CITY
14
COMFORT
38
FINAL

SKIDMORE-TYNAN
0
SHINER
49
FINAL

THREE RIVERS
61
KENEDY
17
FINAL

ST. ANTHONY
31
VICTORIA ST. JOSEPH
38
FINAL

MARSHALL
7
MADISON
49
FINAL

LA PRYOR
8
D'HANIS
31
FINAL

REAGAN
34
JOHNSON
17
FINAL      COMALANDER STADIUM

HOLMES
6
HARLAN
48
FINAL      GUSTAFSON STADIUM

