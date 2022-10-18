BGC High School Football Week 8 Final Scores

Below you will find the final scores for the eighth week of high school football - October 13, 14, and 15 - in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area.

Scores

VISITOR HOME LAREDO CIGARROA 34 EAGLE PASS WINN 33 FINAL

CLARK 7 CHURCHILL 24 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM

BOERNE 35 MEMORIAL 0 FINAL EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

EDISON 7 HIGHLANDS 12 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

WARREN 40 O'CONNOR 12 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

BURNET 28 MARBLE FALLS 14 FINAL

JUNCTION 22 HARPER 20 FINAL

HONDO 35 LYTLE 7 FINAL

CUERO 56 GONZALES 13 FINAL

COTULLA 14 POTEET 42 FINAL

RANDOLPH 42 INGRAM MOORE 6 FINAL

DAVENPORT 35 CANYON LAKE 38 FINAL

LULING 38 COLE 19 FINAL

HARLANDALE 0 ALAMO HEIGHTS 48 FINAL OREM STADIUM

MARION 7 LLANO 35 FINAL

SA CHRISTIAN 21 TMI 18 FINAL

STEVENS 0 BRENNAN 59 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM

BRANDEIS 33 ROOSEVELT 23 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM

PIEPER 49 BASTROP CEDAR CREEK 14 FINAL

DEVINE 54 CARRIZO SPRINGS 6 FINAL

BASTROP 32 VETERANS MEMORIAL 44 FINAL RUTLEDGE STADIUM

PEARSALL 22 BANDERA 29 FINAL

SOUTH SAN 35 LAREDO NIXON 56 FINAL

SW LEGACY 7 SOUTHSIDE 29 FINAL SOUTHSIDE ISD STADIUM

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14 ANTONIAN 42 FINAL FERRARA FIELD

MEDINA VALLEY 12 SOUTHWEST 21 FINAL DRAGON STADIUM

PLEASANTON 25 PORT LAVACA CALHOUN 19 F/OT

CHARLOTTE 8 ROCKSPRINGS 14 FINAL

LA VERNIA 17 FLORESVILLE 9 FINAL

BRACKETT 42 CENTER POINT 0 FINAL

SEGUIN 40 BUDA HAYS 34 FINAL SHELTON STADIUM

WAGNER 47 BOERNE CHAMPION 7 FINAL

UVALDE 22 KENNEDY 17 FINAL EDGEWOOD VETERANS STADIUM

FALLS CITY 56 LOUISE 6 FINAL

SOMERSET 21 FREDERICKSBURG 10 FINAL

SMITHSON VALLEY 63 MACARTHUR 3 FINAL HEROES STADIUM

JEFFERSON 14 BURBANK 20 FINAL SAISD SPORTS COMPLEX

LANIER 19 BRACKENRIDGE 22 FINAL ALAMO STADIUM

SOTOMAYOR 0 TAFT 37 FINAL FARRIS STADIUM

JOURDANTON 35 CRYSTAL CITY 0 FINAL

SAM HOUSTON 21 MCCOLLUM 19 FINAL HARLANDALE MEMORIAL STADIUM

JARRELL 31 NAVARRO 48 FINAL

WIMBERLEY 63 MANOR NEW TECH 0 FINAL

KYLE LEHMAN 14 NB CANYON 49 FINAL

NEW BRAUNFELS 35 EAST CENTRAL 13 FINAL EAST CENTRAL STADIUM

JUDSON 27 CLEMENS 24 FINAL LEHNHOFF STADIUM

STEELE 49 SAN MARCOS 14 FINAL RATTLER STADIUM

POTH 44 NIXON-SMILEY 0 FINAL

DILLEY 6 NATALIA 12 FINAL

KARNES CITY 14 COMFORT 38 FINAL

SKIDMORE-TYNAN 0 SHINER 49 FINAL

THREE RIVERS 61 KENEDY 17 FINAL

ST. ANTHONY 31 VICTORIA ST. JOSEPH 38 FINAL

MARSHALL 7 MADISON 49 FINAL

LA PRYOR 8 D'HANIS 31 FINAL

REAGAN 34 JOHNSON 17 FINAL COMALANDER STADIUM

HOLMES 6 HARLAN 48 FINAL GUSTAFSON STADIUM



