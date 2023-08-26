Somerset’s Jaden Faz named Davis Law Firm Player of the Game for Game 2 of KSAT Pigskin Classic 2023

Somerset Bulldog head football coach Koy Detmer and Player of the Game, wide receiver Jaden Faz, talk about their big win over the Southside Cardinals.

SAN ANTONIO – Somerset’s offense began the 2023 season firing on all cylinders as they scored five first-half touchdowns to defeat Southside 42-14 in the KSAT 12 Pigskin Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Senior receiver Jaden Faz finished the game with three total touchdowns and seven catches for 137 yards and was named the Davis Law Firm Player of the Game.

“It was really awesome, coming out and playing them (Southside),” Faz said postgame. “Winning three times in a row (against them) is really special.”

The “Battle of 1604″ between the area rivals started with a game-opening timeout and multiple penalties from Southside, before things finally settled down. The game was 7-7 after the first quarter.

It was Faz’s contributions that helped break open the game, beginning with a 48-yard touchdown catch on second and ten with 8:41 to go in the second quarter to make the score 14-7. He would go on to also return a kickoff for a touchdown and then catch a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Koby Isbell to make it 35-14 at the half.

“It was a great game, we really practiced hard. I want to thank my team for making plays,” Faz said. “We take a lot of time on special teams, go through it before practice and after practice.”

Somerset Head Football Coach Koy Detmer praised Faz in the victory as well.

“Man, it was a rollercoaster there. It is always a battle with these guys. And so, we knew it was going to be nothing less and we were fortunate that we made some big plays,” Detmer said. “The thing that stood out was we had a lot of big plays and this guy (Faz) was one of those guys.”

