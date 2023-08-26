Big plays catapault Somerset to 49-21 victory over Southside in Game 2 of KSAT Pigskin Classic 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Somerset’s offense and special teams took control late in the first half, scoring five total touchdowns in a 49-21 season-opening win over Southside in Game 2 of the KSAT Pigskin Classic on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs’ dynamic trio of senior quarterback Koby Isbell, senior running back Josiah Lugo and senior receiver Jaden Faz all took turns making impact plays.

Faz, who finished the game with three total touchdowns and seven catches for 137 yards, was named the Davis Law Firm Player of the Game.

The “Battle of 1604″ between the area rivals started with a game opening timeout and multiple penalties from Southside, before things finally settled down.

Somerset’s Josiah Lugo opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Koby Isbell, on the Bulldogs’ opening possession.

Southside quickly gathered themselves and had an answer, as senior Noah Ramirez took a punt return 73-yards for a touchdown, bringing the game level at 7-7.

But that’s when Somerset’s offense took off, breaking the game open midway in the second quarter, starting with a 48-yard touchdown catch by Jaden Faz to make it 14-7.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Bulldogs would take advantage of a huge special teams gaff, recoving the ball deep in Cardinals’ territory.

Lugo then scampered 19 yards for a touchdown on the very next play, giving the Bulldogs’ a commanding 21-7 lead.

Southside transfer quarterback Cayden Keeth had a rough first half in his first varsity start, throwing two costly interceptions but he eventually connected with senior Jeremy Obregon on a post pass to cut the deficit to 21-14.

But that’s as close as Southside would get, as Faz would again find the endzone twice more, first on a kickoff return touchdown and then again on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Isbell, making the game 35-14 at the half.

Isbell completed 11 of 18 passes for 172 yards, with three touchdown passes. He also ran eight times for 27 yards.

Outside of the two big plays, Southside’s offense was held entirely in check in the first half, with only 90 total yards on 30 plays and two turnovers. They also had five penalties.

Keeth shrugged off his rocky start for Southside to finish 15 of 21 passing with 150 yards and two touchdowns and three interceptions. Senior Jeremy Obregon also played extremely well, catching five passes for 109 yards, including an acrobatic 28-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter.

. (KSAT)

Background

The “Battle of 1604″ rivalry game between Southside and Somerset will be renewed on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic in the Alamodome.

Both schools won 10 games last season, with Somerset defeating Southside 23-14 to earn bragging rights in the rivalry.

The Bulldogs are led by head coach Koy Detmer. He is the son of legendary South Texas football coach Sonny Detmer and played in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now in his third year as head coach, Detmer is looking to build off last season’s success that included two playoff victories and a second place finish in district.

“Being here, in the dome, that’s a great experience for the kids and they’re going to be excited, and hopefully they’ll settle in that first quarter,” he said.

Southside has become somewhat of a power program in the San Antonio area under head coach Ricky Lock. The Cardinals are coming off a 10-2 season that included a playoff victory.

The Cardinals went 8-0 in district and are predicted to repeat as champs. That road starts against their longtime rivals.

“We always have our hands full. It’s a rivalry game, but it’s always a fun one because it’s so close and tight, and the communities get into it. We’re excited to come to the dome and play,” Lock said. “For them to be a part of this is going to be special, they’ll remember this the rest of their lives.”

UP NEXT:

Southside: on the road versus Cedar Creek on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

2023 Southside HS football team (KSAT)

Somerset: on the road versus Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

2023 Somerset High School Football team (KSAT)

About the KSAT Pigskin Classic

The second-annual KSAT Pigskin Classic kicks off Friday, Aug. 25 and 26 at San Antonio’s Alamodome and tickets are now on sale.

🎟 GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

All the games will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

This year’s KSAT Pigskin Classic is even bigger than last year’s inaugural event, with four high school football games to kick off the Texas high school football season.

Download the Big Game Coverage mobile app or visit the Big Game Coverage section for high school sports coverage, including game livestreams, from KSAT 12.