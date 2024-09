The Pieper High School volleyball team (19-4) hosted Boerne Champion (7-2) on Tuesday for a District 26-5A showdown.

After a competitive opening set, the Pieper Warriors took control of the match to defeat the Champion Chargers 3-1.

Pieper and Champion currently sit atop the District 26-5A standings with the highest win percentages.

