12′s Top 12: Week 5 BGC Rankings

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!
CLASS 6A & 5A
|Rank:
|Record:
|12. Reagan
|1-2
|11. Boerne Champion
|3-1
|10. New Braunfels
|3-1
|9. Harlan
|2-1
|8. Johnson
|2-1
|7. Brennan
|3-1
|6. Brandeis
|2-1
|5. Southwest
|4-0
|4. Smithson Valley
|3-1
|3. Alamo Heights
|4-0
|2. Pieper
|4-0
|1. Steele
|3-1
SUB 5A
|Rank:
|Record:
|12. Cole
|3-1
|11. Jourdanton
|2-2
|10. Canyon Lake
|3-1
|9. Central Catholic
|2-1
|8. Stockdale
|2-1
|7. Holy Cross
|4-0
|6. Poth
|3-0
|5. Hondo
|3-1
|4. Randolph
|4-0
|3. La Vernia
|3-1
|2. Somerset
|4-0
|1. Davenport
|3-1
Week 5 Coverage:
Thursday Night Coverage
- Pleasanton at Davenport, 7pm
- Taft vs. Stevens, 7pm - Gustafson Stadium
- LEE vs. Clark, 7pm - Farris Stadium
Friday Night Coverage
- Game of the Week: Smithson Valley at Pieper, 7p.m.
- Cole at Randolph, 7 p.m.
- Steele vs. Clemens, 7:30 p.m. - Lehnhoff Stadium
- Wagner vs. MacArthur, 7 p.m. - Heroes
- Churchill vs. Madison, 7:30 p.m. - Comalander Stadium
- Sotomayor vs. Marshall, 7:30 p.m. - Gustafson Stadium
- Harlan vs. O’Connor, 7:30 p.m. - Farris Stadium
- Boerne at Alamo Heights, 7 p.m. - Orem Stadium
- Lanier vs. Jefferson, 7 p.m. - Alamo Stadium
- ATX St. Dominic Savio at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Friday Night Road Trip
- Cotulla at Nixon-Smiley, 7 p.m.
- YMLA at Stockdale, 7 p.m.
- Jourdanton at Floesville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Coverage
- Johson vs. Brandeis, 7 p.m. - Farris Stadium
- Reagan vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. - Heroes Stadium
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.