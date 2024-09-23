12′s Top 12: Week 5 BGC Rankings

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank: Record: 12. Reagan 1-2 11. Boerne Champion 3-1 10. New Braunfels 3-1 9. Harlan 2-1 8. Johnson 2-1 7. Brennan 3-1 6. Brandeis 2-1 5. Southwest 4-0 4. Smithson Valley 3-1 3. Alamo Heights 4-0 2. Pieper 4-0 1. Steele 3-1

SUB 5A

Rank: Record: 12. Cole 3-1 11. Jourdanton 2-2 10. Canyon Lake 3-1 9. Central Catholic 2-1 8. Stockdale 2-1 7. Holy Cross 4-0 6. Poth 3-0 5. Hondo 3-1 4. Randolph 4-0 3. La Vernia 3-1 2. Somerset 4-0 1. Davenport 3-1

Week 5 Coverage:

Thursday Night Coverage

Pleasanton at Davenport, 7pm

Taft vs. Stevens, 7pm - Gustafson Stadium

LEE vs. Clark, 7pm - Farris Stadium

Friday Night Coverage

Game of the Week: Smithson Valley at Pieper, 7p.m.

Cole at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Steele vs. Clemens, 7:30 p.m. - Lehnhoff Stadium

Wagner vs. MacArthur, 7 p.m. - Heroes

Churchill vs. Madison, 7:30 p.m. - Comalander Stadium

Sotomayor vs. Marshall, 7:30 p.m. - Gustafson Stadium

Harlan vs. O’Connor, 7:30 p.m. - Farris Stadium

Boerne at Alamo Heights, 7 p.m. - Orem Stadium

Lanier vs. Jefferson, 7 p.m. - Alamo Stadium

ATX St. Dominic Savio at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Friday Night Road Trip

Cotulla at Nixon-Smiley, 7 p.m.

YMLA at Stockdale, 7 p.m.

Jourdanton at Floesville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Coverage

Johson vs. Brandeis, 7 p.m. - Farris Stadium

Reagan vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. - Heroes Stadium

