82º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

12′s Top 12: Week 5 BGC Rankings

See which teams made the cut in 12′s Top 12 for Week 5 of the 2024 high school football season!

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Instant Replay, High School Football, 12s Top 12, 12's Top 12
BGC 12's Top 12 - Big Game Coverage (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Reagan1-2
11. Boerne Champion3-1
10. New Braunfels3-1
9. Harlan2-1
8. Johnson2-1
7. Brennan3-1
6. Brandeis2-1
5. Southwest4-0
4. Smithson Valley3-1
3. Alamo Heights4-0
2. Pieper4-0
1. Steele3-1

SUB 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Cole3-1
11. Jourdanton2-2
10. Canyon Lake3-1
9. Central Catholic2-1
8. Stockdale2-1
7. Holy Cross4-0
6. Poth3-0
5. Hondo3-1
4. Randolph4-0
3. La Vernia3-1
2. Somerset4-0
1. Davenport3-1

Week 5 Coverage:

Thursday Night Coverage

  • Pleasanton at Davenport, 7pm
  • Taft vs. Stevens, 7pm - Gustafson Stadium
  • LEE vs. Clark, 7pm - Farris Stadium

Friday Night Coverage

  • Game of the Week: Smithson Valley at Pieper, 7p.m.
  • Cole at Randolph, 7 p.m.
  • Steele vs. Clemens, 7:30 p.m. - Lehnhoff Stadium
  • Wagner vs. MacArthur, 7 p.m. - Heroes
  • Churchill vs. Madison, 7:30 p.m. - Comalander Stadium
  • Sotomayor vs. Marshall, 7:30 p.m. - Gustafson Stadium
  • Harlan vs. O’Connor, 7:30 p.m. - Farris Stadium
  • Boerne at Alamo Heights, 7 p.m. - Orem Stadium
  • Lanier vs. Jefferson, 7 p.m. - Alamo Stadium
  • ATX St. Dominic Savio at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Friday Night Road Trip

  • Cotulla at Nixon-Smiley, 7 p.m.
  • YMLA at Stockdale, 7 p.m.
  • Jourdanton at Floesville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Coverage

  • Johson vs. Brandeis, 7 p.m. - Farris Stadium
  • Reagan vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. - Heroes Stadium

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos