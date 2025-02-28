Brennan Bears boys' basketball maintains high intensity at practice ahead of playoff matchup

SAN ANTONIO – When participating in the final rounds of the high school basketball playoffs, there might be some concern with the intensity put into practice, knowing the game is around the corner.

Intensity and competition are all you’ll see and hear at Brennan High School, as the Bears don’t plan on changing what they’ve been doing.

An intense morning practice here at Brennan High School as the Bears prepare to take on Steele in the 6A Division 1 Regional Finals at the Alamo Convocation Center tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

With an overall record of 32-2 and ranked No. 1 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A rankings, the Bears want to ensure they’re not letting off the gas at any stage, no matter the opponent.

“Just continuing what we’ve been doing all year; I mean, you can see right now we’re having a hard practice, the same as we always do the day before a game,” said senior guard Kingston Flemings. “It’s one game at a time to get to the next game, so I think just going into this game focusing on the team in front of us and just doing our job and trying to get a win.”

“We came in with a mindset this year that we weren’t gonna go light based on whatever time of year it was or anything like that,” said Brennan head coach Koty Cowgill. “We just wanna make sure our competitive energy was where it’s supposed to be. Their most enjoyable days in here are ones where we’re splitting our first group up and going against each other, and they’re wanting that they’re asking for that a lot, so giving them short spurts of being competitive in here has been great every day.”

The Bears play the Steele Knights in the Class 6A Division 1 regional final at 7 p.m. on Friday night at the Alamo Convocation Center.

“They’re a well-rounded team. They shoot the ball well. They have a number of shooters that can all dribble, pass and shoot in a capacity. They’re similar to us in that way. They’re real flexible,” said Cowgill.

“You know, just playing a team in San Antonio and trying to prove who’s the best should be fun, you know, trying to go out and get a win,” said Flemings.

“We haven’t had like any San Antonio teams like get this far with us, so definitely like this last game, and this game has been way more packed than the last couple years because they wanna see like who’s really like the best in San Antonio,” said junior guard Donovan Chriss.

