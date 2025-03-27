Skip to main content
3 Southwest High School student-athletes sign letters of intent to play collegiate sports

The athletes play different sports

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Southwest High School Dragons athletic department had three senior student-athletes commit to college programs on Wednesday morning.

The three players play three different sports.

Ethan Paz will be a powerlifter at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Addison Bartlett will be a volleyball player at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico, and Aazeryuan Voss will hit the gridiron at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri.

