Clark’s Jade Perez reacts to winning 3-point contest crown at San Antonio Sports All-Star Game

SAN ANTONIO – Jade Perez stunned the crowd on Sunday evening inside Northside Sports Gym as the Clark guard pulled off a come-from-behind victory over Brennan’s Tre Keene in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game three-point contest.

Perez advanced out of the girls’ group to have the chance to go head-to-head with the boys’ winner, and despite a slow start, Perez became the first girl to win the event.

Immediately after the victory, Perez relived the thrilling moment with KSAT 12 Sports. Click the video player above for the full interview with Perez.

