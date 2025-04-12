3 Devine High School student-athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports

DEVINE, Texas – Devine High School held a signing day ceremony Friday afternoon to honor three student-athletes as they prepare to advance to the next level of competition.

The athletes signed their letters of intent surrounded by family and friends, marking a significant milestone in their athletic careers.

Brayden Reyes committed to Kansas Wesleyan University to play football. Henry Ramirez will continue his baseball journey at Arlington Baptist University. Meanwhile, Elijah Contreras will remain closer to home, heading to Texas Lutheran University to play football.

The event highlighted the dedication and hard work of the young athletes as they transition to collegiate sports.

