Signing day at John Jay High School showcases 17 senior student-athletes

SAN ANTONIO – Friday was signing day at John Jay High School, where 17 senior student-athletes put pen to paper, committing to the next level.

Family and friends gathered to support the students on this significant day.

Here’s a list of athletes who put pen to paper:

Camrin Garza, basketball, Mesa Community College

Ny’Ashia Barnes, basketball, Penn State Beaver

Shyniece Davis, track, Boise State

Anthony Gonzalez, baseball, Palo Alto College

Jarrius Jackson, basketball, Coastal Bend College

Zachariah Linson, basketball, Jackson College

Jay Martinez, football, Dubuque University

Larisxa Placencia, soccer, University of Texas Tyler

Jayden Pritchett, football, Dubuque University

Matthew Rios, football, McMurry University

Nicholas Rios, football, McMurry University

Abigayle Rodriguez, soccer, Texas A&M International

Jaden Simmons, football, Langston University

Damarcus Shynett, football, Howard Payne University

Isabella Tropel, basketball, York University

Plaxico Walker, football, Nelson University

Austin Satzer, football, United States Merchant Marine Academy

The seniors signed their letters of intent in front of the student body, aiming to encourage underclassmen to pursue their athletic dreams.

John Jay pride was on full display as the community celebrated the achievements of these young athletes.

