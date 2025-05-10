Skip to main content
Big Game Coverage

Signing day at John Jay High School showcases 17 senior student-athletes

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Friday was signing day at John Jay High School, where 17 senior student-athletes put pen to paper, committing to the next level.

Family and friends gathered to support the students on this significant day.

Here’s a list of athletes who put pen to paper:

  • Camrin Garza, basketball, Mesa Community College
  • Ny’Ashia Barnes, basketball, Penn State Beaver
  • Shyniece Davis, track, Boise State
  • Anthony Gonzalez, baseball, Palo Alto College
  • Jarrius Jackson, basketball, Coastal Bend College
  • Zachariah Linson, basketball, Jackson College
  • Jay Martinez, football, Dubuque University
  • Larisxa Placencia, soccer, University of Texas Tyler
  • Jayden Pritchett, football, Dubuque University
  • Matthew Rios, football, McMurry University
  • Nicholas Rios, football, McMurry University
  • Abigayle Rodriguez, soccer, Texas A&M International
  • Jaden Simmons, football, Langston University
  • Damarcus Shynett, football, Howard Payne University
  • Isabella Tropel, basketball, York University
  • Plaxico Walker, football, Nelson University
  • Austin Satzer, football, United States Merchant Marine Academy

The seniors signed their letters of intent in front of the student body, aiming to encourage underclassmen to pursue their athletic dreams.

John Jay pride was on full display as the community celebrated the achievements of these young athletes.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

