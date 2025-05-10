Signing day at John Jay High School showcases 17 senior student-athletes

SAN ANTONIO – Friday was signing day at John Jay High School, where 17 senior student-athletes put pen to paper, committing to the next level.
Family and friends gathered to support the students on this significant day.
Here’s a list of athletes who put pen to paper:
- Camrin Garza, basketball, Mesa Community College
- Ny’Ashia Barnes, basketball, Penn State Beaver
- Shyniece Davis, track, Boise State
- Anthony Gonzalez, baseball, Palo Alto College
- Jarrius Jackson, basketball, Coastal Bend College
- Zachariah Linson, basketball, Jackson College
- Jay Martinez, football, Dubuque University
- Larisxa Placencia, soccer, University of Texas Tyler
- Jayden Pritchett, football, Dubuque University
- Matthew Rios, football, McMurry University
- Nicholas Rios, football, McMurry University
- Abigayle Rodriguez, soccer, Texas A&M International
- Jaden Simmons, football, Langston University
- Damarcus Shynett, football, Howard Payne University
- Isabella Tropel, basketball, York University
- Plaxico Walker, football, Nelson University
- Austin Satzer, football, United States Merchant Marine Academy
The seniors signed their letters of intent in front of the student body, aiming to encourage underclassmen to pursue their athletic dreams.
John Jay pride was on full display as the community celebrated the achievements of these young athletes.
