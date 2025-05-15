East Central softball faces Buda Johnson in high-stakes 6A-DI regional final showdown

SAN ANTONIO – Across the Lone Star State, the UIL softball regional finals and the third round of the baseball postseason begin on Thursday.

Teams from every corner of Texas are vying for a chance to advance closer to their respective state championships.

One local program in the spotlight: the senior-led East Central softball team, preparing to face a familiar foe, Buda Johnson, in a crucial regional final.

The winner of this District 29-6A matchup will earn a coveted spot in the state tournament. The Hornets are just two years removed from their memorable run to the regional finals in 2023.

This season, their regular-season series against Buda Johnson ended in a split; both games were decided by narrow margins, setting the stage for an electrifying rematch.

First pitch is at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Long Creek High School to begin a best-of-3 series between the Hornets and Jaguars.

