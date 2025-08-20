Judson football is using a new motto to fuel their flight through the 2025 season

SAN ANTONIO – Coming off a frustrating 2024 season, the Judson Rockets will look to regroup and use a new approach to the upcoming football schedule with eight new assistant coaches.

To start the year, the Rockets will host the Johnson Jaguars for the third straight season, a game the Rockets have lost two out of the three times.

“The first game we went into overtime at the Alamodome in the kickoff classic (KSAT Pigskin Classic),” said Judson head football coach Mark Soto. “The second game, they beat us on the last drive, three-second kick right here in this endzone. Last year’s game, they beat us with 13 seconds left in the game, so we definitely know that record.”

“Coach (TP) Miller and those guys over there do a great job, and you know we’re doing a great job over here, it’s going to be a great matchup,” Soto said. “This is one of the best in the city if you ask me.”

Junior wide reciever A’kyre Davis said the team “should have won” last year.

“But we came up short, so I feel like it motivated us this year to just make sure we don’t come up short and make sure that if we come out and we’re very strong, that we finish very strong,” he said.

The Rockets are using an acronym for their motto this year — T.A.K.E. O.F.F. — which senior linebacker Asa Duhart explained to KSAT.

Early morning with @JudsonFootball as the Rockets prepare for the week 1 opener against Johnson with a completely revamped coaching staff. Their new acronym this year is T.A.K.E. O.F.F. which you’ll find out more about on @ksatnews 🚀🏈 @KSATbgc @KsatSportsNow @JISDRocketPride pic.twitter.com/yry9Fb6GlF — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) August 19, 2025

“So T.A.K.E. O.F.F., the T is trust, the A is accountability, the K is knowledge, you got to know what you’re doing, E is effort, O is opportunity, we have a new opportunity every year, the first F is focus, and the second F is fight,” said Duhart. “It really just brings a new intentionality, a new feeling to the season.”

Davis emphasized the importance of the motto.

“If coach Soto is talking and he’s like, ‘We need to take off,’ that’s what it is, then we know that’s when we need to lock in,” said Davis. “Our parents know that’s our theme and that’s what we’re focused on this year, so I feel like that’s very good that everybody knows what we’re trying to do this year.”

Kickoff for the Rockets’ game against Johnson is at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28.

