Johnson Jaguars aim to defend district championship in tough 27-6A

Led by coach T.P. Miller, the Johnson Jaguars are one of the top 6A teams in the area and are looking to defend their district championship.

Last season, they went 10-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in District 27-6A. That’s no easy feat because 27-6A is one of the toughest districts around.

The Jags lost in the second round of the 6A Division 1 playoffs to Lake Travis.

Johnson has six offensive starters and nine defensive starters returning from last season, and they are predicted to win 27-6A, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Jags know they are a good team, but they are also very level-headed.

